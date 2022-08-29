Will Setterfield grabs one of his 40 possessions in Carlton's VFL elimination final win over Collingwood in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE VFL has ticked off Will Setterfield's eligibility to play in Carlton's elimination final against arch rivals Collingwood on Sunday, despite queries as to whether the Blues midfielder had met the criteria to feature.

Setterfield starred as Carlton upset Collingwood at Victoria Park, winning 40 disposals, 10 clearances and kicking two goals in a best on ground display that had followed an impressive finish to his AFL season.

Competition rules state that players must have featured in six VFL games during that particular season, and played no more than 12 AFL games, to be eligible to play in the VFL finals.

Setterfield had played in six VFL games, but had officially been listed in 13 AFL matches during the recent season, piquing interest as to whether the strong-bodied midfielder was eligible to be selected.

But it's understood the VFL had notified clubs earlier this season that AFL games where players had been unused medical substitutes would not count against their eligibility to play during the VFL finals.

Setterfield was an unused medical substitute for Carlton in their round 16 AFL loss to St Kilda, putting him under the maximum threshold of 12 senior games, meaning he was clear to play on Sunday.

Enjoy Will Setterfield's standout VFL performance for the Blues

A spokesperson told AFL.com.au on Monday: "The VFL confirms all players who played VFL finals over the weekend were eligible to play under the rules communicated to clubs in advance of the finals series."

Setterfield, who remains uncontracted with the Blues beyond this season, has dominated at reserves level throughout the 2022 campaign and has now averaged 30.1 disposals per match.

Carlton's VFL victory on Sunday sets up a semi-final against Brisbane this weekend.