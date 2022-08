Mitch Duncan after Geelong's loss to Port Adelaide in the 2021 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Nine losses from 11 first-week finals, but these Cats are different

- Why Damo thinks Roos' push for more list spots is unfair

- Transformed Lion set to play 50th straight game after years of pain

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.