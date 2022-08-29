IT'S MONDAY, August 29 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Injury boost for four clubs

THERE was some great news on the injury front for four big clubs on Monday, with several star players set to be fit for the first week of finals.

Geelong star Jeremy Cameron is set to make a rapid recovery from a hamstring injury and be fit to play on Saturday night against Collingwood, who is set to welcome back midfielder Taylor Adams for the first time since round 20.

Richmond is set to be boosted by the return of three-time Norm Smith medallist Dustin Martin for their elimination final against Brisbane, while Swans small forward Tom Papley is set to be cleared of concussion to play against Melbourne on Friday night.

Get all the latest injury news HERE

2 - Vision confirms umpire error in tense win

THE AFL has confirmed Geelong's Georgie Prespakis should not have taken a last-minute free kick that resulted in the winning goal against Richmond on Sunday.

The AFL has ticked off the free kick itself and the downfield element of the free, but confirmed Prespakis should not have taken the kick, which she converted to seal the win for the Cats.

Behind-the-goals vision obtained by womens.afl indicates Chloe Scheer was the closest player to the ball when the free kick was paid and therefore should have taken the shot at goal.

See the exclusive vision and read more from Sarah Black HERE

Georgie Prespakis celebrates her match-winning goal for Geelong against Richmond in round one of AFLW season seven. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Ban leaves Swans short for finals

SYDNEY could be without back-up ruckman Peter Ladhams for the entire finals series after he was handed a three-match ban following an incident in the VFL on the weekend.

Ladhams, who hasn't played in the AFL since round 17, has been cited and suspended for four matches, which can be downgraded to three games if he accepts an early guilty plea.

Ladhams is currently out of favour in the senior Swans side, but his suspension would leave Sydney short of options if No.1 ruckman Tom Hickey suffers an injury or suspension during the finals.

Read more about what it means for Sydney's ruck depth HERE

