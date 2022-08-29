Ben Rutten leaves the field after Essendon's loss to Richmond in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN Lewis has encouraged Essendon to keep an "open mind" when it comes to selecting the successor for sacked coach Ben Rutten.

The four-time premiership player was appointed to the Bombers' coaching sub-committee, alongside AFL great Robert Walls as part of a six-person panel, on Friday.

Former St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon is one of the frontrunners for the vacant role, with Dons footy boss Josh Mahoney and president David Barham indicating their preference for a coach with experience.

Melbourne midfield coach and highly touted assistant Adem Yze – as well as former coach and club icon James Hird – have also had their hats thrown in the ring.

Stand-in Melbourne coach Adem Yze speaks to the players during the match against Hawthorn at Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"From my point of view, I think it's important to come in with a really open mind in terms of who may apply for the job and also who may secure the job in the end," Lewis said.

"I think experience is great and it's probably a club that needs experience – whether it's a senior coach or an AFL assistant coach.

"But me personally, I'll be as open-minded as I possibly can in terms of the applicants that apply and also who we may select in the end."

Mahoney will chair the coaching sub-committee, with club director Dorothy Hisgrove, Simone McKinnis OAM and Andrew Thorburn rounding out the panel.

Ben Rutten during Essendon's loss to Port Adelaide in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're going through that early phase at the moment and I'd imagine once all the applicants are in, that will start to ramp up over the next four weeks," Lewis said.

"It's an exciting thing to be a part of."

The 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series was officially launched on Monday morning at the Toyota Centre of Excellence Showroom in Altona North.

Three-time premiership Tiger Bachar Houli was unveiled as the AFL premiership cup ambassador, while Lewis was revealed as the AFL premiership cup tour ambassador.

Meanwhile, former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley will present the Norm Smith Medal to the player adjudged best afield in the Grand Final.