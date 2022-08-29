Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal for Geelong against Collingwood in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is set to receive a huge boost ahead of its qualifying final against Collingwood on Saturday, with a host of key players expected to be available for selection.

All-Australian forward Jeremy Cameron (hamstring), ruck Rhys Stanley (adductor), and onballers Mitch Duncan (hip), Cam Guthrie (shoulder) and Sam Menegola (managed for round 23) are likely to return, according to teammate Tom Hawkins.

Cameron's return raises the question of whether Esava Ratugolea will stay in the side.

"He played down back last week, which feels like a while ago now, and he was fantastic," Hawkins told reporters on Monday.

Tom Hawkins (centre) is named captain of the 2022 Therabody AFL All-Australian team at the AFL Awards on August 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Cats key forward also dismissed the annual talk about his team hosting a final at the MCG, saying he was relishing the prospect.

"Watching Carlton-Collingwood (in round 23) whet my appetite for finals-like football and a finals-like feel," he said.

"There's certainly a lot of excitement among the group, particularly me, about getting back onto the MCG."

The Cats won the minor premiership and will take a 13-game winning streak into the finals - but also the burden of history.

Under coach Chris Scott, Geelong won the 2011 premiership and have only missed one finals series since.

But also under Scott, the Cats have just 10 wins from 25 finals and are 2-8 in the first week of September.

Most importantly, 2011 remains their most recent flag.

Geelong players look dejected after losing the preliminary final against Melbourne on September 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood, this year's AFL giant-killers, will fancy its chances of claiming a major week-one scalp.

Hawkins, the All-Australian captain, notes the Cats have improved noticeably this year, across the board.

"Obviously there will be talk about that. But for us, internally, it's a different-looking side, a different proposition, we're back home (in Victoria)," Hawkins told reporters.

"Things have changed, we're playing slightly different.

"There's no talk internally about our past.

"Certainly the past is there, so we'll let other people talk about that."