Four mouth-watering finals to get our teeth into, and we cannot wait for the first bounce on Thursday night!

Which way are you leaning when the Tigers head to Queensland to tackle Brisbane at the Gabba? Can Sydney come to Melbourne and upset the Demons at the MCG? The top-four Pies take on Geelong and the Western Bulldogs head west to face Fremantle.

Join Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge this week on AFL Exchange as we start the build-up to the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series.

Which team is under the most pressure going into this year's finals series? What selections are you making ahead of teams being released? And which players need to stand up when it counts most?

It's the best time of the year, and it's right on our doorstep now.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.00: What's the final you're most excited about this week?

4.50: Who is the player you think is about to explode in this year's finals series?

8.15: What are the big selection calls you're watching this week?

12.10: SEGMENT – Things That Should Happen

14.00: Can Luke Beveridge mastermind another finals run for the Bulldogs?

17.55: Who is the most crucial player to Collingwood's chances to beat Geelong?

22.00: SEGMENT – Hang On A Second

25.40: What's the latest ahead of the trade and free agency period?

27.30: Who surprised on the opening weekend of the AFLW season?