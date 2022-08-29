Joe Daniher in action for Brisbane in round 23 against Melbourne at The Gabba on August 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Joe Daniher says his troublesome left shoulder is not to blame for a slide in form over the second half of the season.

Daniher was in sparkling form early in the Lions' campaign before an incident during the second quarter of the round seven win over Sydney at the SCG sidelined the 28-year-old for six weeks.

He's still been a key contributor to the second highest scoring team in the competition, but Daniher's impact has not quite been the same.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Daniher's night ends early with shoulder injury Joe Daniher was subbed out of the game after he came off the ground clutching his shoulder during the second term

In the first seven rounds he kicked 19 goals, and just as importantly took 17 contested marks.

Since returning with three goals against St Kilda in round 13, it's 17 goals and eight contested marks in 10 games.

The rangy left-footer said the shoulder was not an issue and he was "feeling good" ahead of Thursday night's elimination final against Richmond.

Joe Daniher handballs during round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's been important for me to get back and play some footy in the second half of the year ... and build into the finals," Daniher said.

"I feel like I'm ready to go.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing in a really contested type finals footy. I'm really excited by what we can do as a side."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Joe gets Lions roaring with dazzling mark Joe Daniher gets some serious hang time in this stunning grab

The Tigers match will be the 150th of Daniher's career, that has seen him play in four finals without a win – two for Essendon and two last year for the Lions.

With Brisbane's mark of one win from six matches in finals over the past three years, the former Bomber said the Lions were well aware of what was at stake.

>> LIONS v TIGERS Get your finals tickets NOW

"Unfortunately, the game doesn't give finals wins to you," he said.

"You've got to earn them and earn them pretty hard.

"The football club has been in a really strong position for a number of years now, this week is no exception, and we have to make sure we bring our absolute best for this week and beyond to give us a chance to do something special.

"The guys are under no illusions of where the football club is at, it's a pretty self-aware group, but again, we've earned the right to play in a finals series … and we're really excited by that."