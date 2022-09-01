Deven Robertson is tackled by Trent Cotchin during the elimination final between Brisbane and Richmond at The Gabba on September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WILL be season over for one team tonight as Brisbane hosts Richmond in the first match of the 2022 finals series.

Brisbane is looking to reverse their recent unwanted finals record with victory over the Tigers, who themselves are surging late in the premiership race as they eye a fourth flag in six seasons.

The winner will face the loser of Friday night's qualifying final between Melbourne and Sydney, while it will be season over for the loser.

Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee

Richmond: Shane Edwards

Match Previews FW1: Brisbane v Richmond Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Matthew Richardson and Brendon Goddard preview the Lions v Tigers elimination final at the Gabba

SUMMARY

This is the third time in four years these teams will meet in a final at the Gabba, and just like 2019 and 2020, this match-up of the competition's two highest scoring teams is a tantalising one. The Tigers head north full of confidence, with superstar Dustin Martin likely to return to a team that has won its past four matches. The quick ball movement after forcing turnovers that characterised their three premierships is back, with spearhead Tom Lynch in career-best form and first-time All-Australian Shai Bolton a match-up headache. Brisbane has put together another strong season, but the 58-point hiding from Melbourne in the final round and its 1-5 finals record the past three years hangs over its head entering September. The Lions are missing Cam Rayner and Noah Answerth through suspension and Marcus Adams with concussion, but Chris Fagan's men are a difficult proposition at home and have match-winning weapons on all three lines.

Where and when: The Gabba, Thursday September 1, 7.20pm AEST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?



Round 20: Richmond 15.14 (104) defeated Brisbane 14.13 (97) at the MCG

The ultimate 'game of two halves', Richmond was able to overturn a 36-point half-time deficit to run over Brisbane and eke out a memorable win in one of the games of the season. Lynch kicked four second-half goals, Noah Cumberland kicked five and Bolton was influential. The Lions played some of their best football of the season for two quarters but couldn't maintain it when the Tiger surge came.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Brisbane

The Lions' intensity around the contest and their forward half pressure is usually a great indicator for them. They have conceded too many points in the second half of the season, with most of the problems stemming from opponents transitioning the ball from their defensive 50 or scoring easily from centre clearances. When Lachie Neale, Jarryd Lyons, Rhys Mathieson, Zac Bailey and Charlie Cameron hunt with intensity in both the midfield and forward, the Lions are extremely difficult to beat.

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's round 23 clash with Melbourne at The Gabba on August 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond

Just like they did to Brisbane in the round 20 comeback, the Tigers love to feast on turnovers. They are prepared to lose the clearance count if it allows them to set up behind the ball, intercept and then take off with Daniel Rioli from half-back and Dion Prestia, Shai Bolton, Marlion Pickett and others spreading quickly to provide options.

Daniel Rioli celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash with West Coast in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Brisbane

The Lions have got first use of the ball better than any team in the past month, winning centre clearances by an average of six a game. However, the problems have come defensively, where they've conceded an average of 89 points a game since round 15 – ranked 15th in the AFL. Eric Hipwood has kicked four goals in each of his past two outings against the Tigers.





Richmond

The Tigers are back to their intercepting best, scoring 70 points a game from intercepts in the past four weeks, which ranks them second in the League. The headaches come at centre bounce though, where they've conceded the second most points a game, 14, from that source. With 36 goals apiece in home and away matches, Jack Riewoldt and Tom Lynch have had more goalkicking success than any players in the competition against Brisbane since 2015.

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR…

Brisbane

All eyes will be on captain Dayne Zorko after the furore following his round 23 incident with Melbourne's Harrison Petty. Aside from needing a focused skipper, the Lions really need the energy and spark Zorko provides. He's arguably their best pressure player and a great decision-maker with ball-in-hand and needs to lead his team from the front.

Dayne Zorko in action during the R20 clash between Brisbane and Richmond at the MCG on July 31, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Richmond

The Tigers have match winners all over the field, but perhaps it's Liam Baker that could play the biggest role on Thursday night. Baker looks the most likely option to defend Lions sharpshooter Charlie Cameron, who has made a habit of coming up big in finals. Cameron kicked eight goals in two finals last season and bagged three when the Lions overcame the Tigers in 2020 in the qualifying final.

Liam Baker in action during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PREDICTION

Richmond by 12 points. This could genuinely go either way, but the upheaval in Brisbane's defence along with the return of Richmond's punishing of opposition turnovers might just be enough for them to sneak home.