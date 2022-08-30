IT'S TUESDAY, August 30 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - The many faces of Chris Fagan

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan is two days out from his side's return to September, as the Lions look to balance their disappointing recent record in finals.

Our gun Queensland reporter, Michael Whiting, spent dozens of hours talking to Fagan, his friends, colleagues and former charges to build a picture of a fierce competitor who has enjoyed success at every club he's been involved with.

From his childhood in Tasmania, to his playing career and his formative coaching years, all the way through his journey in the AFL to the helm of the Lions, learn what makes the Lions coach tick.

Read Michael Whiting's longform feature HERE

The many faces of Chris Fagan, Brisbane coach. Pictures: AFL Photos. Design: Martin Cook, AFL Digital

2 - From draft surprise to R1 Rising Star

Among countless highlights in Essendon's debut NAB AFL Women's win over fellow first-season club Hawthorn on Saturday night, the assured performance of Paige Scott ranked highly.

Scott tells womens.afl of her initial disappointment of being the only top-10 pick not invited to the draft, and her subsequent joy at the warm welcome from her new teammates at Tullamarine.

Read Gemma Bastiani's exclusive interview HERE

Paige Scott celebrates a goal during the R1 AFLW clash between Essendon and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Cats could regain another key back

Geelong could be close to full-strength for its huge qualifying final clash against Collingwood with news Jake Kolodjashnij is recovering well from his concussion suffered against West Coast in round 23.

The positive news on Kolodjashnij follows Monday's update on champion forward Jeremy Cameron's hamstring injury, with the star looking increasingly likely to take the field against the Magpies.

And if you're looking for the injury latest at all the finals club, we've got all your info right here in our weekly injury list.

Read the latest on the Cats injury issues HERE

