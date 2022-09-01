Richmond players celebrate at the final siren of their win over Brisbane in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IF THE most recent match-ups between the week one finals combatants are any indication, we're in for a hell of a few days.

Richmond and Brisbane produced one of the matches of the season when they squared off in round 20, with the Tigers storming home for a memorable win at the MCG.

Geelong uncorked a similarly unlikely comeback win over Collingwood early in the season, while Sydney upset Melbourne when they last met in round 12.

The least dramatic, yet still intriguing, contest between teams facing off this weekend was Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 21.

Brisbane v Richmond

Last time: Round 20, Richmond 15.14 (104) defeated Brisbane 14.13 (97) at the MCG

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Richmond v Brisbane The Tigers and Lions clash in round 20

Thursday night's elimination final between Brisbane and Richmond at a sold-out Gabba promises to be a ripper, pitting the two highest-scoring teams in the competition against one another.

When they met on a gloomy Sunday afternoon a month ago, the Lions played arguably their best football of the year to storm to a 42-point lead during the second quarter.

MEGA PREVIEW Key match-ups and stats for Lions v Tigers

Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood were causing all sorts of problems for the Tigers' defence, while Keidean Coleman was running amok at half-back.

But the script totally flipped after half-time, with Tom Lynch booting four second-half goals, Shai Bolton causing headaches as both a midfielder and forward and Richmond squeaking out a seven-point win.

Melbourne v Sydney

Last time: Round 12, Melbourne 9.7 (61) lost to Sydney 10.13 (73) at the MCG

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Melbourne v Sydney The Demons and Swans clash in round 12

Friday night's qualifying finalists, Melbourne and Sydney, also contested an exciting contest in the middle of the season that went right down to the wire.

A week after the Demons' 10-match winning streak was snapped by Fremantle, they jumped the Swans to race to an early lead before the visitors had the game on level terms by half-time.

MEGA PREVIEW Key match-ups and stats for Demons v Swans

Sam Reid and Logan McDonald kicked two goals apiece to arrest momentum, before a fourth-quarter surge capped by an incredible 55m bomb by Errol Gulden and a clever finish by Tom Papley sealed the four premiership points.

Max Gawn was Herculean on that Saturday night, finishing with 28 disposals (23 contested), nine marks, including six contested, and three goals.

Geelong v Collingwood

Last time: Round 3, Collingwood 13.13 (91) lost to Geelong 16.8 (104) at the MCG

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Collingwood v Geelong The Magpies and Cats clash in round three

Who could forget the round three match between Saturday afternoon's qualifying final combatants, Geelong and Collingwood?

The Magpies kicked nine goals in a stunning third quarter to seemingly secure an incredible victory early in Craig McRae's tenure.

MEGA PREVIEW Key match-ups and stats for Cats v Magpies

Alas for the Pies, the Cats weren't done, kicking seven unanswered goals in the last term to roar home by 13 points.

Jeremy Cameron kicked three of his six goals in the final term on a night when Tom Stewart and Patrick Dangerfield also excelled.

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

Last time: Round 21, Western Bulldogs 11.12 (78) lost to Fremantle 14.11 (95) at Marvel Stadium

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Fremantle The Bulldogs and Dockers clash in round 21

The fourth final of this weekend sees Fremantle host the Western Bulldogs, a contest we last saw less than a month ago in round 21.

They met in Melbourne on that occasion and after the Dockers got out to a 23-point half-time lead, the teams traded goals in the second half and it never genuinely got close.

MEGA PREVIEW Key match-ups and stats for Dockers v Bulldogs

Rory Lobb was too much to handle for the Dogs' defence, kicking four goals, while Aaron Naughton and Cody Weightman kicked three apiece at the other end.