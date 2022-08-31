COLLINGWOOD saviour Craig McRae reveals his mission to change the culture of the football club in tonight's episode of Yokayi Footy.

In a conversation with Megan Waters, Gilbert McAdam and former Collingwood player Andrew Krakouer, McRae goes in-depth on the Pies' resurgence in 2022, the rapid rise of Ash Johnson and the direction he wants to take the club off the field.

He also speaks about what it means to have Krakouer back at the Magpies after the former Pies forward had shared his experiences of racism at the club during his playing days.

Tonight's episode also features an appearance from Jack Charles, the grandfather of Indigenous theatre, who delivers a stirring ode to the game ahead of finals.

Yokayi Footy will be broadcast on Wednesday night at 8.30pm AEST on AFL.com.au, the AFL Official Live App, NITV and SBS On Demand.