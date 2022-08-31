Peter Ladhams and Max Gawn compete in the ruck during the R12 clash between Sydney and Melbourne at the MCG on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has expressed his dissatisfaction with Peter Ladhams after the ruckman's crude hit in the VFL cost him a three-match suspension and a potential finals berth.

While a change to the Swans side for Friday's tantalising qualifying final against Melbourne was unlikely, Ladhams loomed as the one man who could break into the line-up at some stage in September.

The former Port Adelaide big man was banned after a late, high shot on Casey's Taj Woewoedin in the VFL, and will now only be available if the Swans lose to the Demons before reaching the Grand Final.

Ladhams was suspended for one match earlier in the season for striking Ollie Wines and has only played 11 games in his first year as a Swan.

"We're obviously disappointed with it," Longmire said on Wednesday.

"We had a chat. I let him chat first and got a feel for what he was thinking at the time.

"We've got some things we need to keep working on with Pete and he knows it was disappointing.

"Coming back from his broken thumb and pushing up to get some more match fitness, we were looking forward to having him available. "Obviously, that's been taken away which is disappointing, hopefully he learns from it."

Peter Ladhams and Jeremy Finlayson compete in the ruck in the R14 clash between Sydney and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Ladhams brain fade has been one of very few distractions for Sydney in its seven-game winning streak into September that led to a mere 2.6 percentage points separating it from Melbourne in second place.

The Swans' premiership credentials turned completely with a stirring win over their opponents in round 12 at the MCG, with their 75 tackles to Melbourne's 53 a standout feature of the victory and their second half of the season.

"Our contest work and pressure work is always important and was important in that game and it's going to need to be on Friday night," Longmire said.

"Win your 50-50s and when they get it apply really strong, effective tackles, that's always important. High-quality pressure around the contest is always what you lay your foundation on in finals footy."

The memory of six-time All-Australian Max Gawn's game in round 12 will not be lost on Longmire after he compiled 28 disposals and kicked three goals.

His combination with young gun Luke Jackson does provide the Dees with a potential point of difference in the ruck against Tom Hickey and the pinch-hitting Sam Reid, as effective as the duo have been in the second half of the season.

"We understand that Max last game, particularly in the second half, his contested marking and ability around the contest is elite. He and Jackson are as good a combination as there is going around. He's a very strong captain and we talk about ways that we can reduce his influence," Longmire said.

Max Gawn marks in front of Logan McDonald during the R12 clash between Melbourne and Sydney at the MCG on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

With their two finals campaigns over the last four years ending at the elimination final stage, the Swans are a touch light on for experience in September and certainly in comparison to the reigning premiers.

While Lance Franklin, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe and Jake Lloyd are in tune with winning in finals, the rest of the talented but youthful list lack the same sort of exposure.

"It's great that we've been able to play some younger players and now they get the opportunity to play some finals. We understand that the intensity is going to be right up and we need to make sure that they keep remembering what got them there," Longmire said.

As for Franklin, in a season of spectacular landmarks for the legendary forward, there's another one in his sights with only seven more goals needed to usurp Jason Dunstall on 78 goals and move into second place all-time for finals goals.

"He knows what it's about and what it's like to play in front of a big crowd at the MCG. Our players will hopefully learn from that as well," Longmire said.