Nick Daicos prepares for Collingwood's clash against West Coast in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GET ready.

Anticipation is building ahead of a HUGE first week of finals.

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Brisbane hosts Richmond in an elimination final at the Gabba.

On Friday night, a high-flying Sydney travels to the MCG for a monster qualifying final clash against reigning premier Melbourne.

Saturday's action features a twilight fixture between minor premier Geelong and a red-hot Collingwood at a sold-out MCG, followed by another massive elimination final with Fremantle hosting the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium.

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.