Junior Rioli celebrates a goal for West Coast against North Melbourne in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S WEDNESDAY, August 31 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Interstate clubs chase Eagles forward

PORT Adelaide and North Melbourne have both expressed an interest in signing West Coast forward Junior Rioli.

Rioli has a new contract offer in front of him from the Eagles, but AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey is reporting he is yet to sign on the dotted line as interest comes from interstate.

Watch the latest episode of Trade Desk below to hear the latest on Rioli, Western Bulldogs star Josh Dunkley, GWS forward Bobby Hill and more.

2 - Star Dog ruled out, Dees gun in the clear

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have been dealt a major blow ahead of Saturday night's elimination final against Fremantle, with star midfielder Tom Liberatore to miss the trip to Perth.

The 30-year-old injured his hamstring at training last week and was ruled out on Wednesday morning after scans revealed a strain.

Elsewhere, Melbourne's James Jordon is no certainty to play again this season after undergoing surgery on a foot fracture, but defender Christian Salem (groin) has been cleared for Friday night's qualifying final against Sydney.

Read more on Liberatore's injury from Josh Gabelich HERE

Western Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore in the round 22 match against GWS in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - The making of a modern mentor

AS JUSTIN Longmuir prepares for his first final as a senior coach, Nathan Schmook dives deeper into his journey and learns what makes him tick.

Track Longmuir's journey from his playing days at the Dockers, his coaching career at West Coast and Collingwood before his return to Freo, and read more about the fallen friend who inspired him along the way.

Read more from Nathan Schmook HERE

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir. Pictures: AFL Photos. Design: Martin Cook, AFL Digital

