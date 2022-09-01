FREMANTLE has pulled a selection shock ahead of Saturday night's elimination final against the Western Bulldogs, naming first-year forward Jye Amiss to play his first game since round eight.

With key forward Matt Taberner overlooked because of an ongoing calf injury, the Dockers have turned to the 19-year-old Amiss to support fellow tall forwards Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue, who both return.

Amiss debuted as an 18-year-old in round eight and kicked two goals, but his season was interrupted by a serious kidney injury in May that required surgery and saw him placed on the inactive list.

The No.8 pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft has booted five goals across his past three games with Peel Thunder in the WAFL to push his claims, with Nat Fyfe's absence due to a hamstring injury opening the way for his stunning recall.

Ruckman Lloyd Meek and half-forward Bailey Banfield have both been omitted and named as emergencies alongside medical substitute from round 23 Darcy Tucker, with Taberner expected to play minutes in the WAFL.

The Bulldogs have also made three changes for the clash at Optus Stadium on Saturday night, dropping key forward Josh Bruce and recalling key defender Alex Keath.

Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen has also been named, with premiership midfielder Toby McLean set to play just his second game this season after Tom Liberatore suffered a hamstring injury. Taylor Duryea will miss for personal reasons.

Geelong has loaded up for Saturday's qualifying final against Collingwood at the MCG, with superstar forward Jeremy Cameron named to return from a hamstring injury.

Ruckman Rhys Stanley and midfielder Mitch Duncan have also recovered from adductor and hip injuries in time for the clash, while round 23 medical substitute Tom Atkins has been elevated into the 22.

Brandan Parfitt and Mark O'Connor have been omitted, alongside big men Jon Ceglar and Esava Ratugolea, with Sam Menegola named as an emergency after missing in round 23 due to soreness.

The Magpies have made only one change, with the return of midfielder Taylor Adams after three games sidelined with a groin injury costing youngster Finlay Macrae his place in the team.

Melbourne has omitted premiership defender Jake Bowey for Friday night's qualifying final against Sydney at the MCG.

The 19-year-old had replaced Christian Salem in round 23, but Salem's return from a groin problem has cost him his spot in the Demons' only change.

Key forward Tom McDonald has not been named after returning from a long-term ankle injury in the VFL.

The Swans have named an unchanged line-up, removing round 23 medical substitute Sam Wicks from their squad.

Thursday, September 1



Brisbane v Richmond at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Robertson, D.Wilmot

Out: C.Rayner (suspension), J.Lyons (groin), N.Answerth (suspension)

Round 23 sub: M.Robinson (replaced J.Berry in the fourth quarter)

RICHMOND

In: D.Martin

Out: S.Edwards (omitted), J.Castagna (Medi-Sub)

Round 23 sub: J.Castagna (replaced T.Lynch in the fourth quarter)

Friday, September 2



Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: C.Salem

Out: J.Bowey (omitted), J.Jordon (Medi-Sub)

Round 23 sub: J.Jordon (replaced L.Jackson in the fourth quarter)

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: S.Wicks (Medi-Sub)

Round 23 sub: S.Wicks (replaced T.Papley in the second quarter)

Saturday, September 3



Geelong v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.Duncan, J.Cameron, R.Stanley

Out: M.O'Connor (omitted), E.Ratugolea (omitted), J.Ceglar (omitted), B.Parfitt (omitted)

Round 23 sub: T.Atkins (replaced J.Kolodjashnij)

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Adams

Out: O.Henry (Medi-Sub), F.Macrae (omitted)

Round 23 sub: O.Henry (unused)

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium , 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.Amiss, R.Lobb, G.Logue

Out: L.Meek (omitted), B.Banfield (omitted), N.Fyfe (hamstring), D.Tucker (Medi-Sub)

Round 23 sub: D.Tucker (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath, J.Johannisen, T.McLean

Out: J.Bruce (omitted), T.Liberatore (hamstring), T.Duryea (personal reason), R.McComb (Medi-Sub)

Round 23 sub: R.McComb (replaced L.Vandermeer in the fourth quarter)