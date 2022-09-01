GET excited - it's game day!

Anticipation is building ahead of a HUGE first week of finals.

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Brisbane hosts Richmond in an elimination final at the Gabba.

On Friday night, a high-flying Sydney travels to the MCG for a monster qualifying final clash against reigning premier Melbourne.

Saturday's action features a twilight fixture between minor premier Geelong and a red-hot Collingwood at a sold-out MCG, followed by another massive elimination final with Fremantle hosting the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium.

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.