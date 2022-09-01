Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

MEET this year's draft bolter.

Gippsland Power captain Bailey Humphrey has leapt into top-10 calculations for this year's NAB AFL Draft after not playing in the mid-year under-18 championships.

So how has he done it? Humphrey joins the Road to the Draft podcast to discuss his run of form, his injury earlier this year and the tragedy that is driving his footy.

Co-hosted by Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards, Road to the Draft also delves into the recent update of the Phantom Form Guide top 30, looking at the risers in the draft pool and the names who narrowly missed being included in the ranking.

This week's episode guide…

1:05 – Cal explains his top-three selections in the Phantom Form Guide and why clubs could be deciding between two talented prospects.



5:00 – What's behind the rise of some of the top-10 talents and could their ascents continue before November's draft?

10:50 – The latest on possible bids for father-son prospects at Essendon, Brisbane and Adelaide.



13:45 – What will an ACL injury mean for a gun forward's draft position?

18:00 – The son of a gun who is rising up draft boards.

19:30 – Bailey Humphrey joins the show to chat about his development this year and draft hopes.



21:00 – Humphrey talks about his knee injury and watching the championships from the sidelines.

24:30 – The star Blue that Humphrey likes to watch and mould his game on.



31:00 – The 17-year-old discusses his inspiration in making it to the top level.