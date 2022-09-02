James Aish in action during the R16 clash between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on July 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES Aish will enter Saturday night's elimination final against the Western Bulldogs as one of only four Fremantle players with finals experience, but the Dockers' "Mr Fix-It" is backing his young teammates to stand up on the big stage.

After playing five finals in three seasons with Collingwood before crossing to the Dockers with coach Justin Longmuir at the end of 2019, Aish is focused on providing a steady hand this week when the teams do battle at Optus Stadium.

He will be joined by David Mundy (14 finals), Michael Walters (11), and Rory Lobb (seven) as other selected Dockers with finals experience, while injured captain Nat Fyfe (11) will have a role on game day imparting his experience.

Aish said the Dockers had proven themselves this season in pressure environments and backed his younger teammates not to be overawed on the September stage.

"It's a really great group and the last month or so of the season helped us," Aish told AFL.com.au this week.

"There were a lot of big games and we had to keep winning to help our ladder position.

"We've played under a lot of pressure at different stages this year, and we've played some great teams in tough conditions.

"It all helps, but it's a bit of a different time of the year and the stakes are a bit higher. But the group is in a great position."

Footy Feed: Sacrifices and 'great football brain' driving Dockers Nathan Schmook goes one-one-one with Fremantle's James Aish

Fremantle has called on its experienced players this week to share what they have learned about playing in finals with the rest of the group.

After a six-season absence from September, there are key players like Leigh Matthews Trophy winner Andrew Brayshaw (98 games), stand-in captain Alex Pearce (82) and ruckman Sean Darcy (81) who are yet to feature in finals.

"You find a lot of times through the year you go through different experiences and there's someone in the coaching group or playing group that has been there or played at that ground or been in that situation before that you can learn off," Longmuir said.

"We've tried to learn off Fyfe's experience and Dave's experience in finals and big games and we'll continue to do that with every new experience we go through as a group.

"You can't make up finals experience, so we've got to start somewhere and this week is going to be the first experience for a lot of our players."

Aish said his experience in finals with Collingwood, and the heartbreak of the 2018 Grand Final, made him even more desperate to make the most of this year and go as far as possible with the Dockers.

After a career-best season that recently saw him rewarded with a three-year contract extension, the 26-year-old said he was getting satisfaction from his ability to play multiple roles for the Dockers.

He has been dubbed Fremantle's "Mr Fix-It" by Longmuir, with his ability to play wing, half-back or as a run-with midfielder giving the team great flexibility in both its preparation and within games.

Dockers hit the lead after awesome Aish goal James Aish puts Fremantle in the lead after this great goal

"He (Longmuir) trusts me to play whatever role I need to, and I feel value in that and trying to help out where I can," Aish said.

"Now I feel comfortable in whatever position it is. Midfield, wing and half-back are probably the main ones, but I've got experience in all of them.

"If it's game day [when I'm told], I feel ready to do it and give it my best. I've really enjoyed it this year."