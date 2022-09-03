James Harmes lands a big hit on Jake Lloyd in Sydney's qualifying final against Melbourne in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE midfielder James Harmes has escaped suspension for his late hit on Sydney defender Jake Lloyd and is available for the Demons' cut-throat semi-final against Brisbane.

Harmes was reported early in the fourth quarter of Friday night's 22-point qualifying final loss after appearing to catch Lloyd in the neck and chest with his forearm as he collided with the Swan, who had gone back with the flight to mark the ball.

The Swans received a 50-metre penalty, with Lloyd goaling to put them ahead by 18 points in a pivotal moment before Sydney went on to win 14.7 (91) to 10.9 (69).

On Saturday, Match Review Officer (MRO) Michael Christian assessed the rough conduct charge as careless conduct, medium impact and body contact, meaning Harmes can accept a $2000 fine with an early plea.

Harmes' big hit on Lloyd lands him in the book James Harmes is reported for rough conduct on Jake Lloyd

Coach Simon Goodwin hadn't expected Harmes to receive a ban.

"It was clearly a collision," Goodwin told reporters.

"But from what I've seen, he gets him in the chest.

"He (Lloyd) played on with no concussion. They got a 50-metre penalty which cost us a goal.

Full post-match, Qualifying Final: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after the qualifying final against Sydney

"So it's one of those collisions in footy that happens. It was a little bit late but he got him in the chest, so hopefully we move forward as a competition."

Harmes' availability is a significant boost to Melbourne's midfield ahead of a likely fiery clash with the Lions, especially with prime mover Christian Petracca battling a corked calf and hairline fracture in his fibula.

The 2021 premiership player has previously completed shutdown jobs on Brisbane gun Lachie Neale, who is coming off a star turn in the Lions' elimination final win over Richmond.