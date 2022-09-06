WHO IS a chance to play in the second week of finals?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the ins and outs for the semi-finals. Check it out.

A brutal match committee for the Lions this week with some unlucky players set to miss out on facing Melbourne. Darcy Fort will come in for the concussed Oscar McInerney, while Cam Rayner and Noah Answerth are both available after being suspended for the elimination final win over Richmond. Both have been automatic selections this season and deserve to come straight back in, although replacements Darcy Wilmot and Callum Ah Chee both did fine jobs. Jarryd Lyons played in the VFL after being left out of the seniors with groin soreness, and could be considered, as could Ryan Lester, who has been in blistering form at the lower level.

EF medical substitute: Callum Ah Chee (replaced Oscar McInerney)

Verdict: Fort for McInerney, Rayner for Mitch Robinson and Answerth for an incredibly unlucky Jaxon Prior. Wilmot would remain in defence, with Answerth pushing to the wing. – Michael Whiting

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rayner's fantastic four lights up Marvel Cam Rayner helps gets the Lions over the line with a stunning four-goal outing

Collingwood is confident Jordan De Goey will be available for Saturday night's knockout semi-final against Fremantle after injuring his shoulder against Geelong last weekend. Taylor Adams has been ruled out for the rest of the finals series after rupturing his adductor in the qualifying final loss. Craig McRae might turn to Trent Bianco, Fin Macrae, Callum Brown or Josh Carmichael to replace the inside midfielder. None of them played at the weekend, due to the VFL side exiting the finals. Macrae played against Carlton in round 23 and starred against the Blues in the VFL elimination final at Victoria Park, collecting 28 touches and nine tackles. Bianco (23 disposals and a goal) and Brown (27 disposals and six tackles) were also prolific. Bianco played five games in a row after replacing Adams for the trip to South Australia in round 18. Carmichael wasn't included in the squad at the weekend, but played six games after being taken in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Ollie Henry might also be considered given he fired against the Dockers in round 10, and Collingwood struggled for avenues to goal against the Cats.

QF medical substitute: Nathan Kreuger (replaced Taylor Adams in the fourth quarter)

Verdict: Macrae to replace Adams. Kreuger to come into the 22. – Josh Gabelich

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Pies heartbreak as Adams goes down in return game Taylor Adams appears to re-injure his groin after this mis-kick during the final term

The Dockers face a massive decision at match committee after Matt Taberner made his comeback from a calf injury in the WAFL and got through unscathed, kicking two goals in managed minutes. Coach Justin Longmuir has all but declared the position of teenage forward Jye Amiss is not going to be up for debate, so Taberner would need to either replace Griffin Logue in attack or a defender, allowing Logue to moved back. Taberner would be a more dangerous goalkicking threat and would keep the Magpies' interceptors accountable, but Logue competes hard in the air and at ground level and could play a defensive-forward role on someone like Darcy Moore. Given Taberner does not yet have a body of work behind him and his inclusion still comes with a touch of risk, an unchanged line-up appears the more likely option, backing in the 22 that secured one of the club's most famous finals wins. A change to the medical substitute based on WAFL form could be an option.

EF medical substitute: Bailey Banfield (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged, with Neil Erasmus as the medical substitute. – Nathan Schmook

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R20: Matt Taberner highlights Enjoy Matt Taberner's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

The Demons will give Christian Petracca all the time he needs to recover from a significant calf contusion ahead of Friday night's semi-final against the Lions. Charlie Spargo is also in some doubt, having copped a nasty knock to his throat that has bruised his vocal cords. It could put Tom McDonald in the frame, after the key forward made it through a sizeable training session on Saturday. Toby Bedford is another option to fill a small forward post, while Luke Dunstan could come into the mix as a bigger-bodied midfield option. James Jordon would have been an ideal replacement, should he have been needed, but is still a fortnight away due to a foot injury. Could coach Simon Goodwin also consider a potential debutant, with in-form forward Jacob van Rooyen impressing in the VFL?

QF medical substitute: Joel Smith (unused)

Verdict: So much will depend on Petracca and Spargo's fitness. Expect McDonald, Bedford and Dunstan to be on standby. – Riley Beveridge