Max Holmes celebrates the winning goal for Geelong against Collingwood in the 2022 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

BEHIND-the-goals vision of Geelong's final-quarter surge against Collingwood underlines a strategic shift that could steer the Cats to their first flag in 11 years.

Two of Geelong's last three goals at the MCG on Saturday night came from inside the goal square as first Brad Close and then Max Holmes got on the end of a chain of Cats possessions following a turnover inside their defensive half.

Exclusive vision on AFL.com.au's Access All Areas shows the impressive running power of Close (from the centre square) and Holmes (from Geelong's defensive 50) late in an exhausting game that helped seal Geelong's spot in a preliminary final.

'A new Geelong': Exclusive vision highlights strategic shift

"That's the expectation of the high half-forwards for Geelong," Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd said on Access All Areas.

"They get up high to defend but the moment they win the ball back, look how hard (Close is) pushing and the Collingwood player just can't go with him ...

"(Holmes did) exactly the same thing; he's there to support his team if Collingwood won the stoppage, but once they win it back, they go hard. Collingwood just cannot go with them.

Time for Tigers to get tough with Dusty, 'broken' Dees

"Both teams worked extremely hard, but that's how Geelong won the game, with those two goals."

Since their premiership in 2011, Geelong has missed finals just once in 10 seasons but has been unable to taste the ultimate success, losing four preliminary finals and one Grand Final in the past six years.

Often criticised for slow and conservative play at times during recent finals campaigns, Lloyd says the goals of Close and Holmes highlights a shift in mindset that could help the Cats break their drought.

"(In previous years) they wouldn't have moved the ball with that speed so those players don't get the ball," Lloyd said.

"It would have been safer and a more slower, measured build-up and they might not have been able to get back from being three or four goals down like they did (against Collingwood)."