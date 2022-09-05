WHAT a thrilling weekend of footy we just witnessed.
It's set the scene for a HUGE second week of finals, with this weekend's do-or-die semi-finals shaping up to be every bit as exciting. Join us right here for all the latest news as we get one step closer to crowning this year's premiers.
>> Scroll down for the live blog and watch Footy Feed in the player below
The semi-final action kicks off on Friday night when reigning premier Melbourne hosts a revived Brisbane at the MCG, then on Saturday night, Fremantle travels to the MCG for a monster clash against a red-hot Collingwood.
We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.