Andrew Brayshaw during Fremantle's match against Melbourne in round 11, 2022. Picture: Getty

WHAT a thrilling weekend of footy we just witnessed.

It's set the scene for a HUGE second week of finals, with this weekend's do-or-die semi-finals shaping up to be every bit as exciting. Join us right here for all the latest news as we get one step closer to crowning this year's premiers.

The semi-final action kicks off on Friday night when reigning premier Melbourne hosts a revived Brisbane at the MCG, then on Saturday night, Fremantle travels to the MCG for a monster clash against a red-hot Collingwood.

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.