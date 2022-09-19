The 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has concluded in Victoria after a whirlwind few weeks of travel through four states and territories.

Having travelled north from Sydney up the NSW coast via Maitland and flood-hit Lismore before heading to south-east Queensland and the Northern Territory, the Cup returned to Victoria last week for a week-long tour around the state.

The Tour started last week in Geelong before moving to Ballarat and other regional centres, officially concluding on Sunday in Keysborough in Melbourne's outer suburbs.

The cup visited the Jindalee Football Club on Monday, September 5. Picture: Chris Gurney
The premiership cup enjoys the fireworks upon its arrival in Queensland. Picture: Chris Gurney
The premiership cup takes in the scenery on its journey up the NSW north coast en route to Brisbane. Picture: Chris Gurney
Young fans with the Premiership Cup at the Big Pineapple. Picture: AFL Photos
One of the locals at Australia Zoo with the Premiership Cup. Picture: AFL Photos
Essendon legend Michael Long with the Premiership Cup. Picture: AFL Photos
Young kids have a kick near Uluru. Picture: AFL Photos
Richmond legend Shane Edwards with the Premiership Cup at Uluru. Picture: AFL Photos
The 2022 Premiership Cup in the Victorian goldfields. Picture: AFL Photos
The 2022 Premiership Cup hits the slopes. Picture: AFL Photos
Leongatha FC celebrate their premiership ... with the 2022 AFL Premiership Cup. Picture: AFL Photos

2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour dates and locations

  • Sydney: August 30
  • North Dalton Park: August 31
  • Maitland: September 1
  • Port Macquarie & Coffs Harbour: September 2
  • Lismore: September 3
  • Jimboomba: September 4
  • Jindalee: September 5
  • Gympie: September 6
  • Brisbane: September 7
  • Darwin: September 8
  • Katherine: September 9
  • Uluru & Alice Springs: September 10-11
  • Geelong: September 12
  • Ballarat: September 13
  • Shepparton: September 14
  • Kilmore: September 15
  • Latrobe Valley: September 16-17
  • Keysborough: September 18