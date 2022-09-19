The 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has concluded in Victoria after a whirlwind few weeks of travel through four states and territories.
Having travelled north from Sydney up the NSW coast via Maitland and flood-hit Lismore before heading to south-east Queensland and the Northern Territory, the Cup returned to Victoria last week for a week-long tour around the state.
The Tour started last week in Geelong before moving to Ballarat and other regional centres, officially concluding on Sunday in Keysborough in Melbourne's outer suburbs.
2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour dates and locations
- Sydney: August 30
- North Dalton Park: August 31
- Maitland: September 1
- Port Macquarie & Coffs Harbour: September 2
- Lismore: September 3
- Jimboomba: September 4
- Jindalee: September 5
- Gympie: September 6
- Brisbane: September 7
- Darwin: September 8
- Katherine: September 9
- Uluru & Alice Springs: September 10-11
- Geelong: September 12
- Ballarat: September 13
- Shepparton: September 14
- Kilmore: September 15
- Latrobe Valley: September 16-17
- Keysborough: September 18