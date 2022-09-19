Ted Richards and Cam Mooney with the 2022 Premiership Cup. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has concluded in Victoria after a whirlwind few weeks of travel through four states and territories.

Having travelled north from Sydney up the NSW coast via Maitland and flood-hit Lismore before heading to south-east Queensland and the Northern Territory, the Cup returned to Victoria last week for a week-long tour around the state.

The Tour started last week in Geelong before moving to Ballarat and other regional centres, officially concluding on Sunday in Keysborough in Melbourne's outer suburbs.

The cup visited the Jindalee Football Club on Monday, September 5. Picture: Chris Gurney

The premiership cup enjoys the fireworks upon its arrival in Queensland. Picture: Chris Gurney

The premiership cup takes in the scenery on its journey up the NSW north coast en route to Brisbane. Picture: Chris Gurney

Young fans with the Premiership Cup at the Big Pineapple. Picture: AFL Photos

One of the locals at Australia Zoo with the Premiership Cup. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon legend Michael Long with the Premiership Cup. Picture: AFL Photos

Young kids have a kick near Uluru. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond legend Shane Edwards with the Premiership Cup at Uluru. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2022 Premiership Cup in the Victorian goldfields. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2022 Premiership Cup hits the slopes. Picture: AFL Photos

Leongatha FC celebrate their premiership ... with the 2022 AFL Premiership Cup. Picture: AFL Photos

2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour dates and locations