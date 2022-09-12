The 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has returned to Victoria after a week in Queensland and the Northern Territory.
Having travelled north from Sydney up the NSW coast via Maitland and flood-hit Lismore, the Cup reached Queensland last Monday before stopping at more landmarks in south-east Queensland.
It then shifted west, visiting Darwin and heading south through Katherine before reaching Uluru and Alice Springs.
The Tour will this week take in centres in regional Victoria before ultimately making its way to Melbourne for Grand Final day on September 24.
2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour dates and locations
- Geelong: September 12
- Ballarat: September 13
- Shepparton: September 14
- Kilmore: September 15
- Latrobe Valley: September 16-17
- Keysborough: September 18