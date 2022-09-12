Richmond legend Shane Edwards with the Premiership Cup at Uluru. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has returned to Victoria after a week in Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Having travelled north from Sydney up the NSW coast via Maitland and flood-hit Lismore, the Cup reached Queensland last Monday before stopping at more landmarks in south-east Queensland.

It then shifted west, visiting Darwin and heading south through Katherine before reaching Uluru and Alice Springs.

The Tour will this week take in centres in regional Victoria before ultimately making its way to Melbourne for Grand Final day on September 24.

The cup visited the Jindalee Football Club on Monday, September 5. Picture: Chris Gurney

The premiership cup enjoys the fireworks upon its arrival in Queensland. Picture: Chris Gurney

The premiership cup takes in the scenery on its journey up the NSW north coast en route to Brisbane. Picture: Chris Gurney

Young fans with the Premiership Cup at the Big Pineapple. Picture: AFL Photos

One of the locals at Australia Zoo with the Premiership Cup. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon legend Michael Long with the Premiership Cup. Picture: AFL Photos

Young kids have a kick near Uluru. Picture: AFL Photos

2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour dates and locations