Melbourne and Brisbane will face off in a blockbuster semi-final at the MCG on Friday night.

SUMMARY

Prior to the season some predicted this would be a Grand Final match-up, but after some inconsistency in the second half of 2022 from both teams, Melbourne and Brisbane will square off in a semi-final on Friday night. The Demons are coming off a qualifying final loss to Sydney, while the Lions found some form and shook the finals monkey off their backs with a nail-biting elimination final win over Richmond. Following two thumping victories earlier in the season - by 64 and 58 points respectively – Melbourne will start warm favourite, but there's no room for error now in its premiership defence. The Dees have an injury cloud hanging over superstar Christian Petracca, while the Lions regain suspended duo Cam Rayner and Noah Answerth. Will the Demons continue a march towards a second flag or can the Lions cause an upset and win their first game at the MCG since 2014? Geelong awaits the winner.

Where and when: MCG, Friday September 9, 7.50pm AEST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round 15: Melbourne 16.21 (117) def. Brisbane 7.11 (53)



At the time this was first against second, but after an even opening term, it was one-way traffic. Melbourne kicked six goals to one in the second term and could have won by an even greater margin had it not kicked so inaccurately. Dayne Zorko and Zac Bailey were missing for the Lions with COVID-19, while the Demons were without Max Gawn. Luke Jackson was fantastic in his captain's absence, while Jake Lever dominated in defence and Jack Viney and Christian Petracca around the ball.

Round 23: Brisbane 8.9 (57) lost to Melbourne 18.7 (115)



This final-round contest was billed as one of the matches of the season, with the winner to nail a spot in the top four and the loser consigned to sudden death throughout the finals. It was all over by half-time. Melbourne kicked a goal inside 20 seconds and quietened the sellout Gabba crowd with a frenetic and ruthless brand of football that saw them lead by a whopping 66 points at the main break. Bayley Fritsch and Kysaiah Pickett kicked four goals apiece, while Clayton Oliver was rampant in the midfield with 30 disposals that included 13 clearances.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Melbourne

When the Demons struggle, it's usually because their forward line has difficulty kicking goals. Whether that's ball movement or a lack of cohesion inside 50, it's something Simon Goodwin will no doubt address in the build-up to this game. If Petracca is restricted in any way, watch for him to spend more time forward of the ball, while Ben Brown will take confidence from the last time he played the Lions, where he kicked three first-half goals in a decisive outing. After Lachie Neale racked up 39 disposals in a match-winning performance against the Tigers last week, Melbourne would be well advised to send James Harmes to the Brownlow medallist with a tag.

Ben Brown celebrates a goal during the round 23 clash between Melbourne and Brisbane at the Gabba on August 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Brisbane

There are a number of areas Melbourne has dominated in the two matches this season that Brisbane needs to rectify. Firstly, its run from congestion to get to the next contest has been exposed by the Demons, and whether that's slow foot speed or slow reaction time, the Lions must fix it. Secondly, Brisbane's ball movement – it's the second-highest scoring team in the competition – has struggled to challenge Melbourne's defence, with Jake Lever having a field day intercepting in both matches. Watch for the Lions to use shorter targets rather than bombing it long.

Brisbane players and coach Chris Fagan walk off the field after their defeat in round 23 to Melbourne at The Gabba on August 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Melbourne

The Demons' defence has been like a brick wall this season, and particularly frugal against the Lions, conceding just 110 points across two matches. They have given up a mark from less than 15 per cent of opposition inside 50s, which is the best in the competition. And it's easy to see why, with full-back Steven May fresh off a brilliant performance against Sydney, where his 16 intercept possessions were the fourth most by any player this season. Since last season Melbourne has been the best team against Brisbane in both contested possessions and inside 50s – winning that battled by 19 and 9.5 a game, respectively, across four matches.

Brisbane

The Lions have been the second-highest scoring team this season, coming on the back of scoring goals from 25.9 per cent of their forward 50 entries, which is the best mark in the competition. Zac Bailey is one of the primary reasons, averaging 1.5 goals a game (34 goals from 22 games) to trail only Tiger Shai Bolton among mid-forwards in the AFL. Brisbane is also the most potent team in the League from stoppages, scoring an average of 38 points a game from that source.

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR…

Melbourne

The ruck combination of Max Gawn and Luke Jackson is touted as the best in the competition, but with the Demons' captain spending more time in the forward line recently, Jackson has struggled to make as big of an impact as the main ruck man. Tom Hickey completed outplayed him last Friday night, but the athletic 20-year-old has all the tools to worry Brisbane's Darcy Fort and will be out to recapture his best form.

Luke Jackson and Daniel McStay compete in the ruck during the R23 clash between Melbourne and Brisbane at the Gabba on August 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane

After missing last year's finals with a knee injury and last week's elimination final through suspension, Cam Rayner will be busting to have an impact on Friday night. The former No.1 draft pick has always handled himself well on the big stage, and his power and injection of enthusiasm should be a great addition to the Lions' forward and midfield mix. It will also be the first time the Victorian plays a final on the MCG.

Cam Rayner at Brisbane training at the Gabba on September 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

PREDICTION

Melbourne by 18 points. It's hard to imagine Brisbane playing as poorly as it has in the two matches earlier this season, but on that evidence alone, it's equally as difficult to imagine Melbourne being beaten. Its work around stoppages and defensive set-up has stumped the Lions, but expect this to be a much closer contest.