FORMER Richmond captain Trent Cotchin has shelved retirement plans and will extend his decorated career next season.

The 2012 Brownlow medallist will be joined by three-time premiership forward Jack Riewoldt, who also put pen to paper on a fresh contract this week.

Riewoldt booted 40 goals from 21 games this year and said he felt like he still had "plenty to play for".

"I'm really excited to be playing again for the Tigers in 2023," Riewoldt told his club's website on Tuesday.

"One thing I'm proud of is the fact there was no quick decisions, it was made together, and that's the thing that holds me in good stead going into next year, that the club still sees me as a serviceable player.

Jack Riewoldt celebrates a goal in Richmond's 2022 elimination final against Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm playing my role and I'm excited to play, and I'm also really excited about what the future of the football club looks like. And the imminent future, which I'll be involved in, we feel will be a successful one.

"(Football) gives great structure in my life ... I feel like next year could be a really fruitful year for us and I really want to be a part of that.

"And ultimately, I love playing footy, that's pretty much the crux of it. I feel like I can still play at the top level and there's nothing like going out and kicking the ball in front of the Tiger faithful at the MCG."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jack catches fire with two in a minute Jack Riewoldt kicks back-to-back goals to continue his side's momentum during the third term

Riewoldt said he was proud to be a one-club player.

"I'll be glad to be finishing up as a Tiger and I'll forever hold that as a badge of honour," he said.

Riewoldt sits second on Richmond’s all time games record holder list and is one of just five Tigers to have achieved the 300-game feat.

Cotchin initially thought this year would be his last in AFL ranks but has signed a one-year contract extension.

“The plan probably was not initially to go again," Cotchin told his club's website on Tuesday.

Trent Cotchin and Damien Hardwick lift the premiership cup for Richmond after the 2020 Grand Final against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

"But I think that changed for a number of reasons. One, my body, and also that you are a long time retired, I had that nagging away in the back of my head.

“Something that really came to fruition this year as well was the joy it brought my kids.

"Having that additional purpose of not just trying my best for me and for our team but also playing and really enjoying the journey of AFL footy and the Richmond Tigers (with them)."

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

The 32-year-old is a triple premiership skipper but stood down from the captaincy this season when he performed strongly, averaging 22.7 disposals a game.

“As you get closer to the end of your career, you don’t know when it is going to come," he said.

"But I feel as though I contributed from a football point of view relatively well for the majority of the season.”

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Part ways or go again: Richmond's Dusty dilemma Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss Dustin Martin's future on Access All Areas

If Cotchin plays at least 13 matches in 2023 he will become the sixth member of Richmond's 300-game club.

The club has already lost three multiple premiership winners to retirement this year - Shane Edwards, Kane Lambert and Josh Caddy.