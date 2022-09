Max Gawn and the Demons leave the MCG after their qualifying final loss to Sydney in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'Plenty of fireworks' loom with premiers under pressure

- One win hasn't got the Lions off the finals hook yet

- The AFL's HUGE broadcast deal unpacked

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.