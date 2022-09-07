Ash Johnson celebrates a goal during Collingwood's qualifying final against Geelong on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A THRILLING weekend gone and another one surely ahead of us.

Ahead of the semi-finals, join us right here for all the latest news as we get one step closer to crowning this year's premier.

The semi-final action kicks off on Friday night when reigning premier Melbourne hosts Brisbane at the MCG.

>>Scroll down for the live blog and watch Footy Feed in the player below

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: Cat benching explained, Lion's plea, flying Fox Join Sarah Olle for all the latest footy news

On Saturday night, Fremantle travels to the MCG for a monster clash against a red-hot Collingwood.

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.