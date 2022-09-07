THE SON of former North Melbourne and Port Adelaide star Daniel Motlop, Jesse Motlop is quickly stepping out of his famous father's shadow.
Having made his AFL debut in round nine against GWS, Motlop played 12 senior matches for Carlton in 2022, including the last nine of the season, and kicked multiple goals on three occasions.
All this in his very first season in the AFL system.
Still just 18 years old, Motlop sat down with the Yokayi Footy panel to talk about his junior days in Western Australia, his journey to the highest level and much more.
Yokayi Footy will be broadcast on Wednesday night at 8.30pm AEST on AFL.com.au, the AFL Official Live App, NITV and SBS On Demand.