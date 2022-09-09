READY for a Friday Knock Off? Join your host, former Blue and Giant Dylan Buckley, for a relaxed chat with a new guest each week about footy, life and everything in between.

Friday afternoon is the perfect time to let go of the stress of the week, and catch up with friends for great conversations in anticipation of a couple of hard-earned days off.

Whether it's a dive into a the nitty-gritty of the footy action to come this weekend, a hot topic in the news, or just something thought-provoking that's going on in their life, the guest's conversation with Dylan will uncover something different and unexpected each Friday from 4.30pm AEST.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Nathan Jones on missing the 2021 flag, loyalty, life after footy Dylan Buckley is joined by Nathan Jones to discuss what he's been up to since retiring, how he dealt with missing the 2021 GF, and much more

This week's guest is former Melbourne champion Nathan Jones.

Jones chats to Dyl about:

The bittersweet end to his storied career as a Melbourne champion

Melbourne's most valuable player in its 2022 side

The teammate who'd be a genuine star in any other team in the League

