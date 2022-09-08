COLLINGWOOD star Jordan De Goey has been cleared to face Fremantle in Saturday night's semi-final at the MCG.

The 26-year-old trained with the main group at the AIA Centre on Thursday but didn't complete contact work after injuring his shoulder in last Saturday's qualifying final loss to Geelong.

All-Australian defender Darcy Moore sent a scare through the Pies camp when he left the track early after copping a knock to his knee.

The 26-year-old was assessed on the sidelines and later returned to the park and the Magpies are confident he will be fine to face the Dockers.

Darcy Moore looks on during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park on September 8, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

De Goey suffered a grade one AC joint sprain early in the six-point loss to Geelong, but produced a dominant display after returning to the field in the second quarter, finishing with 26 disposals, nine tackles and two goals.

With vice-captain Taylor Adams ruled out for the rest of the finals series – and for the rest of 2022 – after tearing his adductor off the bone, De Goey's availability is important if the Magpies are to avoid departing September in straight sets.

"Jordy will be right to go," Collingwood coach Craig McRae told reporters on Thursday morning.

"We actually think he did more than what we were asking. He is confident that his shoulder will be fine.

"He may have discomfort for the rest of the year, but according to what he needed to do today, we're very confident he will play."

