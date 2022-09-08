Ben Long shapes to handball in St Kilda's match against Sydney in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THURSDAY, September 8 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Giants midfielder picks the Tigers

JACOB Hopper wants to play for Richmond next year as the Tigers set themselves to land a premium double act of GWS midfielders.

Hopper confirmed on Thursday that he has chosen the Tigers over Geelong as his preferred destination for next season.

With fellow Giant Tim Taranto also set to take up a long-term contract with the Tigers, Richmond now has to work through a deal in the trade period that will satisfy GWS.

Get all the latest trade news HERE

Jacob Hopper after Greater Western Sydney lost to Carlton in R19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

2 - Lions axe four, Dees and Freo resist change

BRISBANE has made four changes to its 22 for Friday night's semi-final against Melbourne at the MCG, while the Dees and Fremantle have resisted the urge to make changes to their forward line.

The Demons have decided against a recall for Tom McDonald, who has played just one VFL game in his comeback from injury, while Fremantle has not recalled Matt Taberner, sticking with impressive teenager Jye Amiss for its semi-final against Collingwood.

Get all the semi-final teams HERE

Matt Taberner celebrates a goal against Essendon in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Saints duo on trade table

ST KILDA'S Ben Long is weighing up his trade options, with Gold Coast joining North Melbourne as an interested suitor.

Long was a regular member of the Saints' line-up this season, playing 19 games and kicking eight goals, but he remains unsigned for 2023.

AFL.com.au is also reporting that Long's teammate, Hunter Clark, is expected to be a trade target this off-season despite having a year to run on his contract.

Get more trade whispers in Inside Trading HERE

THEY are the three moments that encapsulate Sydney's push towards a sixth AFL premiership.

The 'defend to the death' mantra of the Swans has been on full display during the second half of the season, and was summed up by Robbie Fox's effort in the qualifying final against Melbourne (watch below)

Click HERE to see more classic Swans defensive moments from 2022

