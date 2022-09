Tim Taranto celebrates a goal in GWS' clash with Richmond in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'Nothing's off the table' in terms of Fremantle's season

- Can the Lions defy their bogey side?

- How on earth can Richmond land both Hopper and Taranto?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.