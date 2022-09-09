Luke Breust celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's win over West Cost in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S FRIDAY, September 9 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Veteran trade targets ink new deals

After speculation in recent weeks that North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein and Hawthorn forward Luke Breust could be in new colours in 2023, both signed new contracts on Friday that will ensure they end their careers as one-club players.

Goldstein could join the 300-club after signing a new one-year contract to be part of Alastair Clarkson's rebuild at North, while Breust is a Hawk until 2024 after extending his existing contract.

Todd Goldstein competes against Toby Nankervis in North Melbourne's clash with Richmond in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

2 - Ex-Cat finally gets a taste of September

JORDAN Clark sat through 10 finals in his three seasons with Geelong, not quite jealous of his teammates but always wishing he could be out there testing himself under the fiercest pressure.

The speedster watched six losses among those September clashes, including two preliminary finals and the 2020 Grand Final, eventually requesting a trade to Fremantle at the end of 2021 in search of more opportunity.

When that chance to play in his first final came last Saturday night, the 21-year-old delivered for the Dockers and took a quiet moment after the game to think about the opportunity he'd been given.

Jordan Clark in action during Fremantle's clash with Richmond in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Knock, knock...

Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors didn't miss on Friday morning - but does Damo ever miss? St Kilda's pursuit of Jordan De Goey, the Bulldogs' collapses in finals and Junior Rioli's contract dilemma all got a run.

IF St Kilda's pursuit of Jordan de Goey fails ... THEN

THE AFL is mourning Queen Elizabeth II after her death on Friday morning (AEST). Relive the remarkable footage of the Queen's visit to the MCG ahead of round one, 1970, when she unfurled Richmond's 1969 premiership flag.

You can also read AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan's statement on the Queen's passing, and check out historical images of the royal family's 1970 visit.

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the MCG ahead of Richmond v Fitzroy in round one, 1970. Picture: Herald Sun

