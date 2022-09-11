The AFL advises that the Match Review of the AFL Finals Week Two Saturday match has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.
Charge laid:
|
Offending Player
|
Reportable Offence
|
Victim Player
|
Quarter
|
Grading
|
Sanction
|
Early Plea
|
Collingwood vs Fremantle – Saturday 10th September 2022
|
Brody Mihocek #41
Collingwood
|
Rough Conduct
|
Brandon Walker #31
Fremantle
|
Second Quarter
|
Careless Conduct
Low Impact
High Contact
|
$3000
|
$2000