The AFL advises that the Match Review of the AFL Finals Week Two Saturday match has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Offending Player

Reportable Offence

Victim Player

Quarter

Grading

Sanction

Early Plea

Collingwood vs Fremantle – Saturday 10th September 2022

Brody Mihocek #41

Collingwood

Rough Conduct
 (First Offence)

Brandon Walker #31

Fremantle

Second Quarter

Careless Conduct

Low Impact

High Contact

$3000

$2000