Jarrod Berry during Brisbane's semi-final win over Melbourne in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN De Goey took home maximum votes after guiding Collingwood past Fremantle, while Jarrod Berry's role was recognised in the AFL Coaches Association Gary Ayres Award.

De Goey played a key role with 24 disposals, a goal and a game-high 12 score involvements in the Pies' 20-point semi-final win over the Dockers on Saturday night.

He was awarded 10 votes by the coaches, taking him onto 15 in the finals series and into the joint lead alongside Brisbane star Lachie Neale.

Neale polled five votes in the Lions' stunning upset win over Melbourne on Friday night.

Berry, who is fighting a one-match ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday night, and Eric Hipwood were given nine votes each.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Player of finals' can lead Pies to flag, Dees who went backwards Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett look at the semi-final action and preview what is to come.

While Hipwood kicked four goals, Berry played a crucial role on Melbourne star Clayton Oliver in the second half to help the Lions into a preliminary final.

However, he was charged with making "unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the eye region" of Oliver and offered a one-match ban, which the Lions will contest.

The AFL Coaches Association has announced a change to the vote weighting for the Gary Ayres Award for this season, with any Grand Final votes issued to receive a 1.5 times loading.

Check out all the week two votes and the leaderboard below.

For every final, the AFL coaches vote for the best players from their game. The coaches vote for five players, giving them a mark from 1-5. The maximum a player can score is 10 (with five votes from both coaches).

Melbourne v Brisbane

9 Jarrod Berry (BL)

9 Eric Hipwood (BL)

5 Lachie Neale (BL)

3 Daniel Rich (BL)

2 Harrison Petty (MELB)

1 Christian Petracca (MELB)

1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

Collingwood v Fremantle

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

8 Jack Crisp (COLL)

3 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

3 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

3 Darcy Moore (COLL)

2 Caleb Serong (FRE)

1 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

Leaderboard

15 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

15 Lachie Neale (BL)

12 Caleb Serong (FRE)

10 Steven May (MELB)

9 Jarrod Berry (BL)

9 Eric Hipwood (BL)

9 Darcy Moore (COLL)

9 Gary Rohan (GEEL)

8 Jack Crisp (COLL)

8 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

8 Luke Parker (SYD)

8 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)