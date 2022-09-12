The SCG during the round 22 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WE'RE down to four.

Another thrilling weekend of finals football looms as the final four teams battle it out for a spot in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Ahead of the preliminary finals, join us right here for all the latest news as we get one step closer to crowning this year's premier.

The action kicks off on Friday night when minor premier Geelong hosts an in-form Brisbane at the MCG.

Then on Saturday afternoon, the Collingwood juggernaut travels to the SCG to take on Sydney.

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.