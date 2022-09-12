LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

PRELIMINARY final weekend is upon us. The toughest games in footy to win. Which two teams will prove successful and find themselves battling it out on the last Saturday in September?

Join Sarah Olle, Cal Twomey, and Riley Beveridge this week on AFL Exchange answering that very question as we head towards the preliminary final weekend.

Can Brisbane continue this run of momentum and topple the Cats at the MCG on Friday night, or will Geelong take its chances?

Will the Magpies, who've flown from 17th in 2021 to fourth in 2022, go one step further at the SCG on Saturday when they tackle the Swans for a spot in the Grand Final? Three weeks ago, it was Sydney who ended the Magpies' amazing 11-game winning streak.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.58: Who wins the premiership from here?

5.50: What does Collingwood need to change from its last clash with Sydney to make the Grand Final?

9.55: What does Brisbane need to do to challenge the Cats?

15:00 SEGMENT – Things That Should Happen

20.20: What are the key selection calls facing the preliminary finalists?

24.25: How should Melbourne's side look in round one next year?

28.20: Fremantle faces a busy trade period – what deals is it set to be involved in?

31.00: SEGMENT – If I'm

35.25: Who should win the mark and goal of the year?

38.00: The Brownlow Medal will be held on Sunday night – give us your top three.