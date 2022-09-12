Jordan de Goey during Collingwood's match against Gold Coast in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S MONDAY, September 12 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Cats eye Giants mid, young Pie

GREATER Western Sydney youngster Tanner Bruhn has settled on Geelong as his preferred new home after weighing up interest from several Victorian clubs.

Bruhn has been considering his future this year, possibly at North Melbourne and Hawthorn, but AFL.com.au reported today that Bruhn is keen to get to the Cats.

Geelong is also in the mix for young Collingwood forward Ollie Henry, the younger brother of Cats defender Jack.

Read more from Cal Twomey HERE

Tanner Bruhn runs from the field during the Giants' loss to the Bulldogs in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

2 - Geelong star fit to face Lions

GEELONG star Jeremy Cameron is adamant he will be fit and firing in the Cats' preliminary final against Brisbane despite a limited build-up to the do-or-die clash.

Cameron recovered from a round 22 hamstring strain to play a key role in Geelong's qualifying-final win over Collingwood and will take centre stage on Friday night at the MCG.

He was on light duties at Monday's training and he also missed training last Friday, which he blamed on a stomach bug, but said he is feeling "fresh" and ready to play.

Read more from the Cats star HERE

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: Star Cat raring to go, the younger brother who's flying Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

1 - How can the Swans stop De Goey?

ESSENDON legend Matthew Lloyd believes Sydney's James Rowbottom will get the job on Collingwood's Jordan De Goey in Saturday's preliminary final at the SCG.

De Goey looms as a major threat to the Swans' hopes of reaching the Grand Final, but Lloyd expects Sydney tagger Ryan Clarke to play a run-with role against NAB AFL Rising Star Nick Daicos, leaving Rowbottom to handle De Goey.

"James Rowbottom would be a good player, actually, just to go with him and pressure him around stoppages and work off him," Lloyd said on Access All Areas.

BARRETT After four years off Broadway, De Goey returns to the big stage

"You don't want Clarke in the centre bounce. Potentially after the ball moves, but I doubt they'd go down that track.

"If Daicos is on the halfback flank, it sets up beautifully for Clarke to go to him."

Watch more of Lloyd and Damian Barrett on Access All Areas below

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Player of finals' can lead Pies to flag, Dees who went backwards Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett look at the semi-final action and preview what is to come.

You might also like ...

The 2022 Trade Period is almost upon us, and there's set to be a new bargaining tool in play this year.

Cal Twomey reports salary cap space is set to become a key point of negotiation for clubs to get deals done

Read more from Cal Twomey HERE

Sign up to the AFL Runner to get the latest and best AFL and Club news, video and special offerings delivered free to your inbox