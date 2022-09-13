WHO IS a chance to play in the penultimate week of finals?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the ins and outs for the preliminary finals. Check it out.

The Lions have had some difficult decisions to make in recent weeks, but this would appear a relatively straightforward selection ahead of facing Geelong in Friday night's preliminary final. Joe Daniher will be available after missing the Melbourne semi-final to be with his partner for the birth of their first child, as will ruckman Oscar McInerney, who missed facing the Demons through the League's concussion protocols. Although it's unlikely after successive wins, if Chris Fagan wants to change his midfield ix he could go with in-form Rhys Mathieson, Jaxon Prior or Mitch Robinson as potential change-ups.

SF medical substitute: Rhys Mathieson (unused)

Verdict: Daniher for Tom Fullarton and McInerney for Darcy Fort. – Michael Whiting

Collingwood turned to Trent Bianco to replace Taylor Adams last weekend in a move that wasn't like-for-like. Josh Carmichael returned to the squad and was the unused medi-sub against the Dockers. There are no forced changes at the Magpies this week ahead of the trip to Sydney, but the match committee will still consider a few names. Nathan Kreuger was used as the medi-sub in the qualifying final but wasn't in the 23 on the weekend. The former Cat has only played four senior games this year and six in total. Fin Macrae played in round 23 but wasn't included in the squad against Fremantle. Ollie Henry and Callum Brown were in the 26, but have fallen out of favour in the second half of the year.

SF medical substitute: Josh Carmichael (unused)

Verdict: No change. – Josh Gabelich

Match committee inside GMHBA Stadium will be fascinating this week. If Jake Kolodjashnij proves his fitness, Chris Scott won't be forced to make a change, but the Cats will spend plenty of time considering a few decisions. Brandan Parfitt was very stiff – as Scott pointed out after the qualifying final – to miss out on a spot in the 23 against Collingwood. Sam Menegola has been a senior regular since moving from Western Australia, but has struggled with his body this year. Mark O’Connor was the medi-sub in the six-point win over the Magpies but could come into the 22. Then there is the most fascinating part of all: the ruck situation. Rhys Stanley has played 18 of 23 games this year, but Jon Ceglar could pinch his spot despite only playing three games – once as the unused medi-sub. The former Hawk has overcome foot and knee surgery this year to put his hand up for a spot and might be recalled to face Brisbane.

QF medical substitute: Mark O'Connor (replaced Jake Kolodjashnij)

Verdict: Expect Kolodjashnij to prove his fitness in time. Surely they can find room for Parfitt? Ceglar's lack of senior experience this year might prove to be a bridge too far to recall him for a prelim. – Josh Gabelich

The Swans have been relatively stable for much of their eight-match winning streak, and with a week's rest ahead of playing Collingwood in Saturday's preliminary final, would again appear unlikely to make changes. Joel Amartey and Hayden McLean have both shown they can play at the highest level if John Longmire decides to overlook Logan McDonald, while Braeden Campbell, Harry Cunningham and Sam Wicks would are all knocking on the door for any half-back or small forward vacancies. Don't expect it, though.

QF medical substitute: Braeden Campbell (unused)

Verdict: Unchanged. – Michael Whiting