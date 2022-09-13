Luke Jackson in action during Melbourne's clash with Fremantle in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S TUESDAY, September 13 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Jackson requests WA trade, Dees set huge price

FOOTY'S worst-kept trade secret finally came out into the open when young Melbourne ruckman Luke Jackson formally requested a trade to a WA club during the off-season.

The 2021 NAB AFL Rising Star played a crucial role in the Demons' stirring premiership win over the Western Bulldogs but has rejected a contract offer from Melbourne in favour of returning home to Fremantle or West Coast.

The Dockers remain his likely destination but Melbourne will open talks with both WA clubs in a bid to secure the best possible return for the young gun.

Read more from Cal Twomey HERE

Luke Jackson in action during the semi-final between Melbourne and Brisbane on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

2 - Junior asks for Power switch

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey revealed late on Tuesday afternoon that Junior Rioli has asked West Coast for a trade to Port Adelaide, despite the Eagles' desire to retain him.

Rioli missed the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons through an anti-doping suspension after being found guilty of tampering with a drug testing sample.

He returned for 2022 and booted 14 goals in 13 games for the Eagles, taking his career tally to 60 goals from 51 games since making his debut in 2018.

Read more from Cal Twomey HERE

West Coast's Junior Rioli kicks a goal in round 17 against Carlton at Optus Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Veteran Cat could surpass Stynes

As Zach Tuohy prepares for a preliminary final against the Lions, he says he's keen to play on for another season at Geelong that would give him the chance to break Melbourne legend Jim Stynes' record for the most VFL/AFL games by an Irish player.

Tuohy also speaks on the prospect of former Essendon speedster Conor McKenna joining the Cats as he eyes a return to the AFL after two seasons back in Ireland.

Read more from Josh Gabelich HERE

Zach Tuohy and Patrick Dangerfield after Geelong's win over West Coast in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

