Karl Amon looks on before the R22 clash between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

KARL Amon has revealed he confided in Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley before accepting a free agent offer to join Hawthorn.

Amon, speaking at the launch of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday, said he had an "open relationship" with Hinkley that allowed him to talk to Port's coach in the back half of the season.

He described the whole process as "mature".

"We've developed a really honest and open relationship over our nine years," Amon said of Hinkley.

"We can have these conversations throughout the year.

Ken Hinkley addresses Port Adelaide players in their R5, 2022 clash against Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was between me and him, it was moreso in the back half of the year of the potential of me going home and what decision I had to make."

Amon made his announcement official following Port Adelaide's final-round Showdown win against Adelaide, but told some of his closer mates at the club in the lead-up to the match.

After 124 games in the teal, the 27-year-old said it was time to return home.

"It's probably been a long time coming, but for me it was a difficult decision to make to leave Port Adelaide after nine years," he said.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed myself here, but I think in terms of football and life I think it was the right time to move."

