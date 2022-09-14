ST KILDA expects midfielder Jack Billings to not face too much of a disrupted start to his pre-season after undergoing back surgery.

Billings underwent surgery in recent days on an issue that had restricted him late in the Saints' campaign.

He last featured at AFL level in round 19 before missing the last month of the season with the injury that required post-season surgery.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bend it like Billings as Saints fans rise Jack Billings produces a dazzling finish right in front of the St Kilda faithful

The club is confident it will not put the 26-year-old too far back in terms of his pre-season program after a frustrating campaign for Billings that was restricted to eight games due to injuries.

The Saints otherwise have gotten through the season with a relatively clean bill of health as they enter their off-season.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The club held its best and fairest on Tuesday night, with defender Jack Sinclair claiming the Trevor Barker Award for the first time.

Ben Long on Wednesday officially put in a request to be traded to Gold Coast in the upcoming exchange period, while Hunter Clark is also garnering interest despite having a year to run on his contract.