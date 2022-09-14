Rory Lobb during Fremantle's match against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S WEDNESDAY, September 14 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Saint seeks trade, Lobb wants out

THE BUILD-UP to the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period continues, with St Kilda defender Ben Long officially requesting a trade to Gold Coast.

AFL.com.au has also reported that Rory Lobb was scheduled to have his exit meeting with Fremantle on Wednesday, where he was expected to request a trade to the Western Bulldogs.

The news came after Melbourne's Luke Jackson officially requested a trade home to Perth.

Get all the latest trade news HERE and below in Trade Desk

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The price of Lobb and Rioli, how will Dunkley 'domino' fall? Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey discuss the latest trade news on the Trade Desk

2 - Hird interviewed for Bombers job

JAMES Hird has been interviewed as part of Essendon's coaching search as the Bombers great puts his hand up for a return to the position.

Hird met with the Bombers coaching sub-committee on Wednesday as the club gets into its process to appoint a replacement for Ben Rutten.

Melbourne assistant Adem Yze is among the leading group of assistant coaches applying for the role, while Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley and AFL football boss and former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott have also been linked.

Read more on the Essendon job HERE

James Hird at Essendon's 150th year celebrations in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Freo eyes unique role for Jackson

WITH Luke Jackson having confirmed his intention to return home to Perth, many expect he would play a forward/ruck role if he joins the Dockers, given the looming exits of both Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue.

But as Nathan Schmook reports, Fremantle is confident Jackson could instead play a hybrid ruck/midfield role, which could lead to the unusual sight of Sean Darcy (as a 203cm ruck) and Jackson (as a 199cm midfielder) standing alongside each other in a centre bounce.

Read more on how that plan could work HERE

Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy during Melbourne's match against Fremantle in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

You might also like ...

NORTH Melbourne asked for full access to Tasmanian draft prospects as part of its pitch for AFL assistance, reports Cal Twomey.

The Roos have been in talks with the AFL over a number of months about a possible concession package after back-to-back wooden spoons, and the potential of broadening the club's Tasmanian Academy hold was discussed.

Read more on North's request for AFL assistance HERE

