Carlton's Liam Jones gestures during the clash against Richmond in R1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THURSDAY, September 15 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Jones to make Bulldogs return

LIAM Jones will return to his former club, the Western Bulldogs.

Jones was deemed by the AFL to classify as an unrestricted free agent this off-season after quitting Carlton due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance ahead of this season.

The defender's manager confirmed to AFL.com.au that Jones would nominate the Bulldogs, who can sign him as an unrestricted free agent once the period opens on Friday, September 30, as his preferred club for 2023.

Liam Jones at Carlton training at Ikon Park on June 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

2 - Huge build-up continues to preliminary finals

CRAIG McRae, Chris Scott and Chris Fagan all faced the media ahead of this week's preliminary finals.

McRae discussed Collingwood's focus ahead of a trip to Sydney and Scott was asked whether Geelong would tag Brisbane star Lachie Neale.

Meanwhile, Fagan said the Lions had learned from their 2020 preliminary final loss to the Cats.

Sydney co-captain Dane Rampe also faced the media as the Swans prepare to limit the impact of Jordan De Goey.

And, the teams were named for the preliminary finals.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae speaks to the media on September 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

1 - Crow retires, Swan's career over

ADELAIDE defender Luke Brown announced his retirement from the AFL after 189 games across 11 seasons.

Brown, a member of the Crows' 2017 Grand Final side, played 11 games this season, the last of which came against Geelong in May.

Meanwhile, retiring Sydney star Josh Kennedy has officially played his last game for the Swans after tweaking his hamstring again.

Luke Brown in Adelaide's match against West Coast in round six, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

