FREMANTLE defender Griffin Logue has requested a trade from the Dockers to North Melbourne, but the club says it will not be trading Rory Lobb.

Logue met with the club on Thursday for his exit meeting and requested a trade, with the Kangaroos his preferred new home. AFL.com.au revealed North's interest in Logue earlier this month.

The 24-year-old has been weighing up his future throughout the season and has had a long contract offer in front of him at the Dockers.

Blake Acres has also requested a trade to Carlton, with AFL.com.au revealing the Blues' interest last month.

"Griffin and Blake were both important players for the club in 2022 and it's no surprise they have generated interest from other clubs," Freo football boss Peter Bell said.

"They are both out of contract and whilst we are disappointed they are seeking to continue their careers elsewhere, we will work to ensure the club is fairly compensated.

"In our discussion Griff stated that 'it was the hardest decision he had ever had to make' and that he loves the club and his teammates.

"He also communicated that he was very keen to ensure a positive result for all parties through the trade process."

The Dockers will also work with Darcy Tucker on a possible trade, with the Kangaroos favoured to secure him.

Logue was a top-10 pick for the Dockers in 2016 and played 20 games this season, including their two finals.

He booted two goals against Collingwood in last week's semi-final loss to the Magpies, and finished the season with eight goals after being a swingman at stages through the year.

AFL.com.au reported on Wednesday that Lobb, who has a year to run on his contract, had officially requested a trade to the Western Bulldogs.

But the Dockers are not keen to trade Lobb if Logue moves, given Lobb is tied to the club for another year.

The club said Lobb "was informed that given his contractual status and his importance to the structure of the team, a trade would not be possible".

Ruckman Lloyd Meek is also weighing rival interest.

The Dockers do remain favoured to land Melbourne's young star Luke Jackson, who has requested a trade back to Western Australia.