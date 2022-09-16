IT'S FRIDAY, September 16 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.
3 - Pies pair all clear after car accident
COLLINGWOOD pair Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael were involved in a car accident in Melbourne on Friday, a little more than 24 hours out from the Magpies' preliminary final against Sydney.
McCreery and Carmichael were on the way to the airport for the flight north when the accident occurred on the Monash Freeway.
While both are understood to be shaken by the accident, neither sustained injuries and both made their way to the Harbour City.
2 - Another Docker joins Fremantle exodus
FREMANTLE ruckman Lloyd Meek has informed the Dockers he is going to explore his trade options.
The Dockers on Thursday confirmed that Griffin Logue (to North Melbourne), Rory Lobb (Western Bulldogs) and Blake Acres (Carlton) had requested trades, with Darcy Tucker also looking to return to Victoria if a trade can be arranged.
The club, who are the frontrunners to bring in Melbourne ruckman Luke Jackson, have said a trade 'would not be possible' for the contracted Lobb, but there's expected to be plenty more developments from the Dockers during the upcoming trade period.
1 - Reflections on Plugger's famous point
SYDNEY will this weekend host a preliminary final at the SCG for the first time since a famous night in 1996 when Tony Lockett launched a bomb from outside 50 that sent the Swans into a Grand Final.
Former Swans chairman Richard Colless and commentator Gerard Healy, himself a Sydney legend, shared their memories of a night that was pivotal in the growth of the game in the Harbour City.
FORGET the bleached hair and the TikToks and the celebrations and the rule change and the outrage of a GoPro, Collingwood's Jack Ginnivan has been exceptionally good at finding ways to kick goals in 2022.
There is the snap, the skidder, the soccer and much, much more. In the book of How To Kick Goals Like Jack Ginnivan, there are many pages – with more being filled by the week.
