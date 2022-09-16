Beau McCreery and Josh Daicos during Collingwood's closed captain's run at the SCG on September 16, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

IT'S FRIDAY, September 16 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Pies pair all clear after car accident

COLLINGWOOD pair Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael were involved in a car accident in Melbourne on Friday, a little more than 24 hours out from the Magpies' preliminary final against Sydney.

McCreery and Carmichael were on the way to the airport for the flight north when the accident occurred on the Monash Freeway.

While both are understood to be shaken by the accident, neither sustained injuries and both made their way to the Harbour City.

Read more from the Pies HERE

2 - Another Docker joins Fremantle exodus

FREMANTLE ruckman Lloyd Meek has informed the Dockers he is going to explore his trade options.

The Dockers on Thursday confirmed that Griffin Logue (to North Melbourne), Rory Lobb (Western Bulldogs) and Blake Acres (Carlton) had requested trades, with Darcy Tucker also looking to return to Victoria if a trade can be arranged.

The club, who are the frontrunners to bring in Melbourne ruckman Luke Jackson, have said a trade 'would not be possible' for the contracted Lobb, but there's expected to be plenty more developments from the Dockers during the upcoming trade period.

Read more on Freo's trade news HERE

Lloyd Meek celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Reflections on Plugger's famous point

SYDNEY will this weekend host a preliminary final at the SCG for the first time since a famous night in 1996 when Tony Lockett launched a bomb from outside 50 that sent the Swans into a Grand Final.

Former Swans chairman Richard Colless and commentator Gerard Healy, himself a Sydney legend, shared their memories of a night that was pivotal in the growth of the game in the Harbour City.

Enjoy their reflections HERE and watch that famous moment below

