Max Holmes goes into the rooms during Geelong's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG youngster Max Holmes has been left distraught, having appeared to hurt his hamstring right as the Cats were destined to qualify for the Toyota AFL Grand Final during Friday night's clash with Brisbane.

Holmes was substituted out of the preliminary final against the Lions late in the third quarter, with his side charging towards victory as it soared into a 63-point buffer at the final change.

The 20-year-old slapped the turf as he was replaced in the game by Irish midfielder Mark O'Connor, having emerged as a mainstay in Geelong's side throughout the season playing an important role on the wing.

Heartbreak for Holmes on verge of prelim win Max Holmes is subbed out of the match after suffering a suspected hamstring injury

Holmes was taking part in his 18th game for the season on Friday night, and his 30th match for the club, after he was recruited with a top-20 draft pick in the aftermath of its 2020 Grand Final defeat.

The hard-working Holmes had won 12 disposals, kicked a goal and provided a further two goal assists when he was substituted, and would face an eight-day battle to prove his fitness ahead of the Grand Final if Geelong qualifies.

Earlier in the quarter, Brisbane dynamo Cameron Rayner was substituted out with an ankle injury.

Rayner copped a knock as he was attempting to take a mark early in the third quarter and landed awkwardly on his right ankle.

Lions young gun hobbles off after rolling ankle Cameron Rayner is subbed out of the game in a huge blow for Brisbane following this incident

The 22-year-old was immediately in pain and required assistance off the ground. Medical staff taped up Rayner and he completed run-throughs and testing on the sidelines, before returning to the field.

He only lasted a few minutes before he returned to the bench and was substituted out for Rhys Mathieson.