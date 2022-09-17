Errol Gulden tries to break free from Brayden Maynard during the preliminary final between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on September 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE MUSIC is blaring from the Sydney changerooms.

But it's not of the AFL variety. It's an anthem borrowed from Liverpool and the exploits of centre-back Virgil Van Dijk.

And it's all thanks to small forward Errol Gulden.

"I'm a massive Liverpool fan," Gulden said with a smile following Sydney's nailbiting one-point victory over Collingwood in Saturday's preliminary final.

"And the Liverpool fans are known for their songs and their chants. They've got some songs they sing about the players and the main one we sing is a Virgil Van Dijk one.

"I don't know how it started but everyone has jumped on board. We really look forward to singing it after a win."

It speaks volumes that Gulden – a 20-year-old just 42 games into his AFL career – has that much influence on his teammates.

Not that they had an option.

"I played it to death and they had no choice but to embrace it," he laughed.

Gulden's starring role in Sydney's SCG triumph shouldn't be undersold. His 20 disposals were critical, but even moreso his tackles in big moments.

He registered seven for the game, including bone crunchers on Jack Crisp in the third term and Jamie Elliott late in the final quarter.

"I think you love to rise for big games," Gulden said.

"The best players do that and I haven't had a great couple of finals previously.

"I wasn't too happy with how I played in the first week, but 'Horse' [John Longmire] was really strong with me that my role is pressure and tackling."

In a remarkable twist of fate in what was the first preliminary final at the SCG since 1996 and Tony Lockett's after-the-siren heroics, Saturday night's match was also decided by one point.

The details, though, aren't crystallised in Gulden's memory.

"I was born in '02," he said. "I know Tony Lockett kicked a behind after the siren. There must be something about prelims at the SCG and close games."

The Swans led by as much as 36 points before the Magpies – true to their 2022 form – came home with a barnstorming finish.

A classic was instantly born.

"I'm pretty cooked," Gulden said. "I think the Magpies are a great team. They're not in a prelim by accident.

"They can definitely get on rolls and we've seen that this year. We probably played into their hands a little bit at times as well."

While coach Longmire wants his emerging side to embrace all the bells and whistles that come with Grand Final week, he was also quick to get his side off the ground and into the rooms.

"Everyone wants to be playing on the last day of the year and we've achieved that," Gulden said.

"It's big to make it through to a Grand Final, but we have a lot we can work on from tonight."

With Sam Reid substituted out of the match at half-time with an adductor injury, Gulden's great mate and fellow Academy product Braeden Campbell was activated.

Gulden said Campbell is "pretty stiff" to regularly start matches as the medi-sub, but he believes it's also a compliment.

"He was in and out of the side this year, but when he went back down to the VFL he had a really great attitude," Gulden said.

"There's a reason he's medi-sub. It's because we trust him. He's always ready to go and I thought he had a real impact when he came on."

Sydney forward Sam Reid on the bench in the 2022 preliminary final against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

While it's unclear whether Reid or Campbell will feature on the last Saturday of September, Gulden has all but booked his spot.

"It's crazy," he said. "It's a childhood dream to play in a Grand Final.

"There are boys who've had experience in Grand Finals so we'll be asking them questions during the week.

"The main thing we've been told is to enjoy it and not take it for granted."